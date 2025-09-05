Gaza Faces Catastrophic Famine as Children Suffer

Gaza, Palestine — Over 500,000 people in Gaza are facing a catastrophic famine due to extreme food insecurity and ongoing conflict, as confirmed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) supported by the United Nations. This grim assessment comes nearly two years after violence escalated in October 2023, leading to devastating consequences for families, especially children.

Hanadi, a mother in Gaza, described her struggle, saying, “I find myself searching through the trash for bits of stale bread. The prices of eggs are too high, and I can’t afford milk for my baby.” Tragically, her son recently lost weight during this ongoing crisis.

According to the IPC, malnutrition rates have surged since the conflict began, with an alarming rise of 475% in children suffering from malnutrition between February and July 2025. As of now, all children under five in Gaza are facing acute malnutrition.

“The situation is dire. We are witnessing famine in real-time, and the world cannot turn away any longer,” stated Dr. Musab Farwana from the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society hospital in Gaza. He noted that children are not only suffering from malnutrition but also severe dehydration due to a lack of potable water.

Maryam, another child in the hospital, is struggling for her life. Her mother, Madlalah Dawwas, explained that Maryam’s health deteriorated after the recent hostilities intensified. “During the brief ceasefire, she improved, but as soon as the conflicts resumed, she started to worsen again,” Dawwas said, while desperately trying to feed her daughter, who is too weak to eat solid food.

The IPC report warns that unless urgent humanitarian measures are taken, mortality rates will continue to rise, especially among vulnerable populations. “Famine is a man-made disaster that can be stopped. The time for debate is over; we need immediate action,” the IPC stated in their latest report.

As the blockade tightens, conditions are worsening. Food, clean water, and medical supplies are severely limited, leaving families devastated and desperate. The last six months have seen a full-scale famine identified in Gaza, affecting all aspects of life.