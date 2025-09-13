GCU Expands Broadcast Team with Daron Sutton and Jody Jackson

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Grand Canyon University (GCU) has announced significant updates to its broadcast team in preparation for the 2025-26 athletic season. As GCU prepares for its first year in the Mountain West Conference, the university is enhancing its live game coverage to meet growing national interest.

Joining the team are Daron Sutton and Jody Jackson. Sutton, a well-known play-by-play announcer and former voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will lead the broadcasts for basketball and other select events. Jackson, a prominent figure in Phoenix sports media, will provide analysis for select events, particularly in women’s basketball.

Sutton expressed enthusiasm about his new role. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to be the voice of one of the great stories in college sports,” he said. “The commitment of the university, the talent of the athletes and the passion of the student body make storytelling for Grand Canyon an unmatched role.” Sutton has called around 2,500 live events and looks forward to bringing fresh narratives to GCU.

Jackson also shared her excitement about joining the team. “I can’t wait to join this talented group of broadcasters,” she said. “What an exciting time to be part of GCU’s growth and the energy the program radiates!”

Alongside Sutton and Jackson, the university is implementing several other major broadcast improvements designed to elevate the overall viewing experience for fans. These enhancements signal GCU’s commitment to delivering high-quality sports coverage during an important transition period.

Grand Canyon University, founded in 1949, is Arizona’s premier private Christian university known for its diverse academic programs and a strong emphasis on student engagement.