Gear Daddies’ Martin Zellar Battles Osteoarthritis but Continues to Perform

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Martin Zellar, the frontman of the beloved band Gear Daddies, has revealed that he is struggling with osteoarthritis, which is impacting his ability to play guitar. Despite this setback, he assured fans his busy summer schedule will continue, emphasizing he is not retiring from performing.

At 62 years old, Zellar spoke candidly about his physical challenges ahead of several shows lined up this summer. “My problems are ones you might expect for someone who’s spent 45+ years as a professional musician: my hands, wrists, and ears are in rough shape,” Zellar explained. His performances will include the kickoff of Shakopee’s summer concert series this Wednesday, where he will perform alongside his Neil Diamond tribute band.

To manage his performance needs, Zellar plans to bring on additional guitar players. One of the guitarists is his eldest son, Wilson Zellar, who not only has his own band but also collaborated with Martin on the 2023 album “Head West.” The other guitarist is Luke Kramer, a familiar face from GB Leighton.

Zellar expressed that stepping back from playing guitar has been a tough adjustment. “My playing has always been more about conducting the band — setting tempo and dynamics,” he said, noting that this aspect of his music is essential to his creative output.

As he copes with osteoarthritis, Zellar noticed another unexpected difficulty: forgetting lyrics on occasion due to not playing and singing together as he used to. “My muscle memory… involves singing and playing together, and not doing that threw me off,” he admitted.

Despite the pain that comes from performing, Zellar remains determined to stay active in music. “Between adrenaline and heavy doses of painkillers, I can still technically make it through a show,” he said, underscoring his commitment to his craft even as he acknowledges the increasing physical challenges he faces.

A long-term resident of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Zellar returns to Minnesota regularly for performances. His upcoming shows include a performance at Waconia’s Parley Lake Vineyard on Friday and a special performance at Hutchinson’s Riversong Music Festival on July 12.

“Never playing again isn’t something I’ll contemplate,” Zellar declared, affirming his love for music and his dedication to his fans. He it clear that while he will be slowing down, he will not be stepping away from the stage completely.