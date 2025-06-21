Entertainment
Gearbox Unveils Major Changes for Borderlands 4 Ahead of Release
(Frisco, Texas) Gearbox Software has confirmed significant changes in tone, structure, and gameplay for Borderlands 4, set to release on September 12, 2025. In an interview with IGN, executive producer Chris Brock and senior writer Taylor Clark explained they are stepping away from the “open-world” label, opting to call the game “seamless.”
Clark noted that most of the new content in Borderlands 4 is custom and story-driven, steering clear of traditional sandbox features such as crafting. This development comes as the studio seeks to innovate while maintaining familiarity for fans.
“The time between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 was about seven years. We wanted to ensure that when we came back, it felt familiar,” Brock stated. He emphasized that the evolution from Borderlands 3 to Borderlands 4 includes a focus on improved traversal abilities and exploration, marking a more substantial shift than seen between previous releases.
One notable change is the reduction of humor in the game. “We take feedback seriously,” Clark remarked, acknowledging past criticisms. “It would be crazy if we didn’t take it to heart.” In a separate interview, Brock indicated that enhancing exploration was as vital to their design approach as improving gunplay had been in Borderlands 3.
Gearbox also announced there will be no character creation in the new title, as the intention is to focus on distinct, predefined characters. “It’s a cool thing to do, but it’s not one of our values,” Brock explained.
In light of recent controversy regarding the game’s price, development chief Randy Pitchford confirmed that Borderlands 4 will launch at a standard edition price of $69.99. After backlash from a tweet suggesting fans should find a way to afford the game, Pitchford addressed concerns and confirmed pricing details.
Borderlands 4 will offer three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe, with all available for preorder now. Players who preorder will receive the Gilded Glory Pack, which features exclusive skins and digital content. The Super Deluxe Edition is priced at £119.99 and includes all bonus content.
