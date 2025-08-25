Gemini and Ripple to Launch XRP-Powered Mastercard This August

NEW YORK, NY – Gemini and Ripple are teaming up to launch an XRP-powered Mastercard on August 25, 2025. This card, supported by a $75 million joint investment, allows users to spend XRP at millions of locations worldwide with real-time currency conversion.

The announcement has generated buzz in the cryptocurrency market, accumulating over 1.7 million views on social media. Users will be able to convert their XRP to local currency instantly through WebBank, although specific details about the card’s operation are still pending.

XRP has seen a decline of 22% from its yearly high, with a 14.7% drop just last week. Despite this, analysts believe the upcoming Mastercard launch could boost XRP’s price, similar to a previous surge when Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement options. Currently, XRP is down 1.2% for the day, but some indicators suggest that the downward trend might be losing steam.

Technical analysis shows XRP fluctuating between $2.70 and $3.30 since late July. If XRP rebounds from the critical $2.70 level, it could signal a bullish reversal, whereas falling below $2.74 may push the price down to $1.90.

This Mastercard initiative aligns with Ripple’s vision of making cryptocurrency useful for daily transactions. It’s part of a broader strategy to enhance XRP’s real-world utility, which includes partnerships and projects like those offered by SolMining for staking XRP.

Gemini, a recognized player in the crypto market, prides itself on complying with U.S. regulatory standards. Its platform provides robust security measures and offers various products, including their proprietary credit card that rewards users with cryptocurrency on purchases. The introduction of the XRP Mastercard enhances Gemini’s innovation in the cryptocurrency credit card market.

The implications for XRP’s widespread adoption are significant. Unlike cryptocurrencies driven by speculation, XRP’s value is closely tied to real-world partnerships and use cases. The upcoming card provides a practical application for XRP in everyday spending, potentially attracting new users and stabilizing its price appreciation. Investors will be monitoring the market’s reaction to the launch closely, hoping for sustained positive momentum.