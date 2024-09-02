Gemma Whelan Returns in Series 3 of The Tower

A third series of the ITV crime-drama The Tower is set to air soon, featuring Gemma Whelan who will reprise her role as DI Sarah Collins.

The first season premiered in 2021, adapted from Kate London‘s Metropolitan series, while the follow-up aired in 2023 based on her second book, Death Message. The upcoming installment will adapt material from the book Gallowstree Lane.

Set two years after the second series finale, the new season sees DS Sarah Collins investigating the stabbing of a teenager, leading to an interaction with Lizzie, played by Tahirah Sharif, who is juggling her dual roles as a detective and mother.

The storyline will also delve into a conflict between DI Kieran Shaw, portrayed by Emmett J Scanlan, who runs Operation Perseus, an undercover effort targeting drug kingpin Shakiel Oliver, played by Daniel Adegboyega.

The conflict arises as the investigation into the teenager’s stabbing intersects with the ongoing undercover operation, particularly concerning the involvement of a key witness, 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy.

Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson describes this season as containing a dark gangster storyline alongside heartbreaking arcs for characters Sarah and Lizzie, emphasizing the repercussions of past events in their lives.

Whelan commented on her character’s evolving moral journey, noting that Sarah’s usually strong ethical stance is challenged as she faces complexities in the current investigation.

The first episode of the third series of The Tower is scheduled to air at 9pm on Monday, September 2 on ITV1, with subsequent episodes following over the following week.