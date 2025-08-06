Business
Gen Z Intern Sparks Debate Over Unconventional Vacation Request
San Francisco, CA — A Generation Z intern at an artificial intelligence startup has ignited a heated online discussion after sending a bold email to their supervisor requesting time off. The email, which went viral, stated that the intern felt “overwhelmed” and their “energy felt a little off,” prompting a vacation from July 28 to July 30.
The email read, “I’ll be out from 28th July to 30th July (pls don’t miss me).” This unusual wording left the supervisor surprised, as the request deviated from the traditional format of asking for leave.
The supervisor shared the email on social media, captioning it, “[The] corporate world is not ready for Gen Z,” and expressed that they found the language intriguing. Despite the unconventional approach, the supervisor approved the vacation, stating, “Anyways, she was frustrated with all the work, so I approved it.”
The correspondence drew mixed reactions online. Supporters praised the intern’s honesty. One commenter enthusiastically shared, “Based, based, based. I f*cking love our generation,” while another echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s about time some blow-back happens.”
However, others critiqued the decision, arguing it was inappropriate for an intern to take mental health leave so early in their career. One individual recalled a situation where a similar request jeopardized a major contract, citing the importance of professional communication.
Critics voiced concerns that such behavior might hinder future employment opportunities. A user remarked, “If the first reaction is to quit, do not be shocked when the company tells them to stay home. You gave this baby too many tasks.”
Some Gen Z members defended their peers, arguing that workplace expectations have shifted. A recent study revealed that many in this generation will not consider a job unless it offers perks like nap rooms and pet-friendly policies. This evolving mindset about work-life balance continues to create an ongoing debate between generations.
