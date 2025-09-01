Gen V’s Marie Moreau: Potential Match for Homelander in Upcoming Confrontation

Los Angeles, CA – Showrunner Eric Kripke recently discussed the power and potential of Marie Moreau, portrayed by Jaz Sinclair, in the Amazon series Gen V. He hinted that Moreau might be the most powerful hero in The Boys universe and could face off against Antony Starr’s Homelander.

As the spin-off series Gen V prepares for its second season, which premieres on September 17, 2025, Moreau’s character has already shown strength by surviving Homelander’s optic blast in Season 1. Kripke’s comments suggest a future confrontation between the two characters in The Boys’ upcoming fifth season.

In a recent interview, Kripke stated, “If she can control everybody’s blood, then what can’t she do? How is she not the most powerful superhero on the planet? Just because she has the potential to be, doesn’t mean that she is.” He emphasized the psychological struggle Moreau faces with the expectations of her powers.

Jaz Sinclair expressed her excitement about the idea of Moreau confronting Homelander, stating, “I just like that she’s an underdog, and I like that she’s a Black woman. This super sexist, patriarchal bad guy. I would love to see him get his ass handed to him by a Black woman.” Sinclair’s comments reflect a desire for representation in heroic narratives.

Production on The Boys Season 5 has wrapped, with a release expected in 2026. Fans eagerly anticipate how the storylines from Gen V will intertwine with the main series, especially given Kripke’s assertion that Gen V lays crucial groundwork for the climax of the final confrontation in The Boys.