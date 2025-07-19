Gen.G and G2 Prepare for Intense Semifinal Match at EWC 2025

Los Angeles, California – The League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC 2025) features an exciting semifinal showdown between Gen.G and G2 on July 19. Both teams aim to secure a spot in the grand final after impressive performances in the tournament.

Gen.G advanced to the semifinals after defeating FlyQuest in a challenging quarterfinal match. The team, known for its dominance in the Korean League of Legends scene, encountered resistance from FlyQuest but eventually overcame them to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, G2 showcased their strength against BLG in their own quarterfinal match. With the pressure mounting, G2 hopes to add Gen.G to their list of defeated opponents and continue their quest for international glory.

Critics have pointed out that Gen.G benefited from what some perceive as easier brackets, particularly after their quarterfinal match against FlyQuest. Yet, both teams face the challenge of competing in a high-stakes environment where every match counts.

“It’s another big step for us,” said Gen.G’s team captain. “We just have to focus on our strategy and stay calm under pressure.” G2’s players echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing their desire to prove their capability on the global stage.

The format of the EWC 2025 is single-elimination, meaning that losing teams exit without a second chance. As the hype builds around the semifinals, both teams are eager to take advantage of their strengths, with intense fan support expected throughout the matches.

The EWC 2025 semifinals are significant not only for the teams but also for fans eager to witness top-tier esports competition. The final matches will occur on July 20, followed by the highly anticipated League of Legends Worlds 2025 running from October 1 to November 1.

As the tournament progresses, fans are advised to stay tuned for live updates and stats regarding the semifinal match, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action.