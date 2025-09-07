Gen V Season 2 Reveals Bold New Direction and Themes

LOS ANGELES, CA — As summer vacation ends, the school for superheroes known as Godolkin University is back in session in the much-anticipated season 2 of the Prime Video series, Gen V. Premiering on September 17, this YA-themed series offers an adult spin on the universe established by The Boys.

Co-showrunner Michele Fazekas shared insights with Polygon about the new season, which centers around a secret project dating back to 1967 and is crucial to the franchise’s heroes and villains. Fazekas indicated that this story also connects with an upcoming prequel focused on the first world supes and their corporate sponsors.

According to Fazekas, collaboration with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is essential. “Eric will say, ‘Oh hey, FYI, we’re doing this story,’ or ‘Can you address this?’” she explained. The conversation flows both ways; sometimes the writers propose storylines that Kripke appreciates.

Humor plays a vital role in the series, blending meta-commentary with slanted takes on reality. Fazekas noted, “What I’ve learned about Eric is he loves a pop-culture reference that only three people know.” The first season included a niche joke that Kripke found hilarious, demonstrating the creative freedom the team enjoys.

The new season promises to continue the tradition of over-the-top violence and wild scenarios. One shocking scene features characters taking an experimental drug and experiencing fatal effects, including spontaneous combustion and grotesque mutilation. Fazekas recognizes that this requires a unique type of imagination from the writing team.

Despite the gore, Fazekas emphasized that Gen V serves as a sharp satire of societal issues such as social media and corporate greed, with themes increasingly relevant since the series debuted in 2019. “Gen V tackles these themes directly, especially the political rise of characters like Homelander,” she remarked.

Season 2 also grapples with identity politics and societal division, exploring the concept of good versus bad categories under the influence of those in power. “[This season, we’re addressing] this whole identity-politics thing,” Fazekas noted, highlighting the program’s engagement with real-world narratives.

The development of season 2 faced unexpected challenges after the motorcycle accident of star Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson. Instead of recasting, the team decided to honor Perdomo’s character by rewriting the season, which now revolves around Andre as he faces dire consequences.

<p“This whole season's about him, which was somewhat intentional, and somewhat just organically happened,” Fazekas shared. “I’m really proud of it.”

The first three episodes of Gen V season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 17, with subsequent episodes available weekly on Wednesdays.