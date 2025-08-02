Entertainment
Gen V Season 2 Teased at San Diego Comic-Con Ahead of Premiere
San Diego, CA — Fans eagerly await the return of the superhero series Gen V, which is set to premiere its Season 2 on September 17. At San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and showrunner spoke with TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine about what viewers can expect in this new chapter of the college-set series.
The first season focused on young supers at Godolkin University who faced intense challenges, including some being imprisoned at a mysterious location. Showrunner Michele Fazekas revealed that Season 2 features a significant time jump and that the characters are in very different places than before. ‘They’re in a place called Elmira, which we were told in Season 1 is the last place you should want to go,’ she said, hinting at ongoing plot complexities.
Among those caught in the turmoil are characters Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre. Meanwhile, Cate and Sam have been given the title of Guardians of Godolkin, a storyline further teased in Season 4 of The Boys, which adds another layer of urgency to their narrative.
Actor Maddie Phillips, who plays one of the Guardians, noted the tension among the characters at school, stating, ‘It’s a little tense. It’s a little awkward. Yeah, it’s not totally peaceful.’
Additionally, a new Dean, played by actor Brian Linklater, has joined the university. Linklater humorously alluded to the nature of his character, Dean Cipher, saying, ‘That name should inspire a great deal of confidence in everyone.’
Linklater emphasized the changes at Godolkin University since the first season, explaining, ‘We’re now in Homelander’s America, right? And he’s a Dean for that America.’
Also hotly anticipated is a crossover with The Boys. The trailer reveals that Starlight, another character from the series, recruits Marie for an undisclosed mission. Actor Jaz Sinclair remarked on the excitement of working with Starlight, noting the dynamic between the two characters: ‘Marie doesn’t know Starlight beyond what she’s seen [in the media]…there’s a healthy amount of excitement and flattery, but also skepticism.’
The full-fledged details of this mission remain under wraps, but fans are excited for what lies ahead as Gen V Season 2 gears up for its premiere.
