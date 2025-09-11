Gen V Season 2 Teaser Reveals Black Noir’s Return

LOS ANGELES, CA — Amazon Prime Video is building anticipation for the upcoming second season of its superhero spin-off series, Gen V. A new teaser released 16 hours ago has unveiled a significant twist: Black Noir, a prominent character, is set to return.

The teaser not only recaps the storyline but also hints at the connections between Gen V and its predecessor, The Boys. The new season will see Erin Moriarty‘s character, Starlight, team up with Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau at Godolkin University. Their goal is to confront the school’s new dean, who is attempting to restart unethical human experiments that posed a major threat in the first season.

Amazon Prime describes Gen V as being set in America’s only college for superheroes, where students must compete for top ranks to join The Seven, a prestigious superhero team. The series explores the moral dilemmas these students face as dark secrets about their university are unveiled.

Season one concluded with a dramatic confrontation involving Homelander, who emerged as a formidable antagonist. The stakes for season two are escalating, especially as it serves as a lead-in to the final season of The Boys, which will delve into the consequences of Homelander’s reign.

Season two of Gen V is set to debut on September 17, with new episodes released weekly thereafter. Viewers can expect an intense continuation of the narrative, including ties to larger events unfolding in The Boys universe. As creator Eric Kripke notes, the interconnected storylines add depth and intrigue, allowing for an evolution of this dark world.