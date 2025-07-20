Gen Z Stare Goes Viral on TikTok Amid Debate

LONDON, England — The Gen Z stare is capturing attention on TikTok, as users showcase a blank expression in response to simple questions or tasks. This trend has sparked a lively debate, with some Gen Zers defending their behavior, others denying it exists, and millennials accusing young adults of being socially inept.

Videos depicting the Gen Z stare have gained millions of views, displaying young people’s reactions to various social situations. In one video, a user commented, “Why are they so SCARED?” This question has resonated with over 62,000 likes, indicating widespread curiosity about the phenomenon.

Jordan MacIsaac, a 24-year-old bartender in London, explains that her Gen Z stare acts as a defense mechanism against challenging customers. “All you can really do is stare at them when you know you can’t say anything that’ll lose you your job,” MacIsaac said. She noted that while working, she often refrains from engaging with unsavory advances.

MacIsaac contrasts her work demeanor with her behavior as a customer, stating, “When I’m out, I try to be warm and talkative.” This contrast highlights societal expectations for young women to remain pleasant, even in uncomfortable situations, which may contribute to the Gen Z stare.

The digital upbringing of many Gen Zers has potentially hindered their comfort with small talk and social interactions. Many faced disruptions during critical developmental stages, starting university or jobs amid the pandemic. This backdrop of uncertainty may explain the trend, as young adults grapple with the realities of a stagnant job market despite holding advanced degrees and facing significant debt.

While some suggest that the Gen Z stare represents a disillusionment with social niceties, others attribute it to the exhaustion of working long shifts. “Maybe we’d prefer not to crack a smile over your caramel oat latte order,” MacIsaac suggested, emphasizing the fatigue that can come from service industry jobs.

The ongoing discussion surrounding the Gen Z stare reveals deeper societal issues facing young people today, as they navigate a world fraught with challenges and expectations.