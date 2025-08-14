Business
Gen Z Turns to Office Romance After Frustrating Dating Apps
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Many members of Generation Z are abandoning online dating and finding love in the workplace instead. Caelan Hughes, 32, experienced a nightmare of failed online dates during her eight years in New York before moving back to Hawaii for a job at a local news station in 2022.
At her first company Christmas party, Hughes met Jansen Wong, who would become her partner. “That is one perk of going back to the office,” Hughes said. The two formed a friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship. “We talked. We really got to know each other,” she added, highlighting the positive aspects of their office connection.
A recent survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) shows that nearly half of workers have engaged in office romance. Another survey by Resume Builder found that one in three workers aged 18 to 44 have started an office romance at least once a week. Long hours and shared experiences create an environment ripe for connection, making office romances increasingly common.
Julia Toothacre, a career consultant, noted that younger generations often feel less hesitant about office romance compared to older workers. “It just depends on the stage of life that you’re in,” she said, pointing out that many young professionals want to expand their social circles and climb the corporate ladder.
Gen Z has been particularly open to workplace relationships, with 45% reporting intimate encounters with coworkers compared to 42% of Millennials. SHRM’s findings indicate that acceptance of office romance has grown, with 60% of Millennials supporting it versus 25% of Baby Boomers.
For some, like Cassie Richardson, workplace crushes can be thrilling but risky. “I would not even approach this person if I were outside of this store,” she explained, reflecting on her own experiences. “I have to work really hard to go out and meet people.”
Even remote work can spark connections. Isabel Amat met her partner during her first software job over Zoom, and after finally meeting in person, they clicked immediately. “I don’t think that would have happened if we weren’t in person every day,” Amat noted.
Despite potential awkwardness and challenges, many workers view the office as a promising place for romance. As more people seek connections at work, some may find love amid their daily routines.
Recent Posts
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities
- Tennessee Vols to Switch from Nike to Adidas in Historic Deal
- New Hampshire Faces Heat and Storms This Weekend