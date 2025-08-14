Gen Z Turns to Office Romance After Frustrating Dating Apps

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Many members of Generation Z are abandoning online dating and finding love in the workplace instead. Caelan Hughes, 32, experienced a nightmare of failed online dates during her eight years in New York before moving back to Hawaii for a job at a local news station in 2022.

At her first company Christmas party, Hughes met Jansen Wong, who would become her partner. “That is one perk of going back to the office,” Hughes said. The two formed a friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship. “We talked. We really got to know each other,” she added, highlighting the positive aspects of their office connection.

A recent survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) shows that nearly half of workers have engaged in office romance. Another survey by Resume Builder found that one in three workers aged 18 to 44 have started an office romance at least once a week. Long hours and shared experiences create an environment ripe for connection, making office romances increasingly common.

Julia Toothacre, a career consultant, noted that younger generations often feel less hesitant about office romance compared to older workers. “It just depends on the stage of life that you’re in,” she said, pointing out that many young professionals want to expand their social circles and climb the corporate ladder.

Gen Z has been particularly open to workplace relationships, with 45% reporting intimate encounters with coworkers compared to 42% of Millennials. SHRM’s findings indicate that acceptance of office romance has grown, with 60% of Millennials supporting it versus 25% of Baby Boomers.

For some, like Cassie Richardson, workplace crushes can be thrilling but risky. “I would not even approach this person if I were outside of this store,” she explained, reflecting on her own experiences. “I have to work really hard to go out and meet people.”

Even remote work can spark connections. Isabel Amat met her partner during her first software job over Zoom, and after finally meeting in person, they clicked immediately. “I don’t think that would have happened if we weren’t in person every day,” Amat noted.

Despite potential awkwardness and challenges, many workers view the office as a promising place for romance. As more people seek connections at work, some may find love amid their daily routines.