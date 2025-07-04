Genco Injury Attorneys Expands to Colorado Springs to Assist Accident Victims

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Genco Injury Attorneys has officially opened a new office in Colorado Springs, enhancing its capability to assist accident victims throughout southern Colorado. The firm aims to provide accessible legal support to individuals affected by accidents, including car crashes and wrongful death.

The Colorado Springs office is an important step in Genco’s mission, making top-tier legal services closer to those in need. With an established record in personal injury law, Genco has consistently advocated for victims injured due to others’ negligence.

“We’ve always been committed to putting our clients first,” said a firm spokesperson. “By opening our Colorado Springs office, we can be closer to the people who need our help, especially those seeking support after a serious injury.”

The office offers free consultations and specializes in cases involving car collisions, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, and more. Genco Injury Attorneys prides itself on providing personal attention and ensuring timely responses, distinguishing itself from high-volume legal firms.

<p“Every injury victim deserves a team that listens, fights, and delivers,” the managing attorney stated. “We’re excited to bring that energy and care to Colorado Springs.”

Clients can expect comprehensive legal assistance from Genco Injury Attorneys, allowing them to focus on their recovery while the firm handles the complexities of dealing with insurance companies and legal filings.

Located just off Academy Boulevard, the new office is designed to offer comfort and privacy to injury victims. The firm emphasizes a supportive atmosphere where clients can share their experiences freely.

With years of experience and significant success in recovery for clients, Genco Injury Attorneys aims to maintain its reputation for advocating tirelessly for justice. The firm intends to expand its reach across Colorado in response to the growing demand for reliable legal assistance, particularly as the area has seen an increase in serious accidents.

<p“Medical bills, lost wages, and pain shouldn’t be a lifelong burden,” the spokesperson added. “That’s why we strive to bring our services to more communities across the state.”

In addition to legal representation, Genco plans to engage with local nonprofits and organizations to promote injury prevention and support those in need. “Our team lives and works in the communities we serve,” the representative said. “We’re not just lawyers—we’re neighbors, friends, and advocates.”

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, Genco Injury Attorneys invites you to seek their help for the compensation you deserve. The office is open 24/7 for consultations.