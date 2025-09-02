Entertainment
General Hospital Launches Thrilling ‘Who Shot Drew?’ Storyline
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fans of the popular soap opera General Hospital can finally celebrate as the much-anticipated “Who Shot Drew?” storyline kicks off this week. The drama surrounding the character Drew Cain, played by Cameron Mathison, promises suspense and shock as various characters are revealed as potential suspects.
The promo opens with Anna Devane questioning Dante Falconeri about how many people might want Drew dead. It features Drew alone at home when a sudden gunshot is heard, leaving viewers to ponder who attacked him and what his fate might be. With speculation on whether Drew could face life-altering consequences like paralysis or amnesia, intrigue has never been higher.
Numerous characters harbor motives against Drew, complicating the investigation. Dr. Portia Robinson, for instance, has been under Drew’s blackmail for months after he uncovered her tampering with blood results, damaging both her career and personal life. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos, who has warned Alexis Davis about Drew’s many enemies, adds another layer of tension to the plot.
Willow Tait is another character whose relationship with Drew raises questions. Initially viewing him as a crucial ally in the fight for her children, she is now grappling with the revelation of his affair with her mother, Nina Reeves. Will her betrayal drive her to violence?
Moreover, Curtis Ashford, who has had a contentious history with Drew over business betrayals, is yet another suspect. The recent accusations regarding Curtis’s Aunt Stella being implicated in insurance fraud only heighten Curtis’s desire for revenge against Drew.
As the promo unfolds, various characters like Nina and Michael Corinthos also appear, each with their own grievances against Drew, painting a vivid picture of the animosity he has stirred among those close to him. Fans are left questioning who will finally make the move to eliminate Drew for good.
While speculation runs rampant, there is no confirmation yet about Drew’s fate following the gunshot. Mathison has reassured fans via social media that he is not leaving the show, hinting that Drew may survive the ordeal, but with a possible twist in storytelling.
The suspense of “Who Shot Drew?” is sure to provide a riveting experience for fans as General Hospital promises a thrilling week filled with unexpected developments.
