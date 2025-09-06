General Hospital Reveals Key Clue in Drew Shooting Case

Port Charles, NY

The mystery surrounding the attempted shooting of Drew Cain reached a new level of intrigue during the September 4 episode of General Hospital. Viewers witnessed Nina Reeves fumbling her way through an interview with the Port Charles Police Department, seemingly revealing more than she intended.

Nina, who discovered Drew had been shot upon entering General Hospital, claimed she overheard nurses discussing the incident. However, many felt her explanation lacked credibility. Furthermore, she insisted she was providing an alibi for her daughter Willow, stating they had walked away from the hospital together. Yet, as the plot reveals, her actions might suggest she was crafting her own defense.

“Nina has a history of violent behavior,” noted one eager viewer. In the past, when played by Michelle Stafford, Nina had kidnapped Ava Jerome and taken her newborn daughter, Avery. This history complicates her current predicament and raises suspicions regarding her involvement in Drew’s shooting.

In an unexpected turn, Nina abruptly ended a conversation with Portia Robinson about Drew, leaving their drinks unfinished—a gesture that left fans wondering about the implications of her rushed departure.

As the storyline unfolds, one question looms: did General Hospital just hint that Nina is the shooter, or is she merely a red herring in a much larger mystery?