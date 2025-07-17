General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers Diagnosed with Cancer

Hollywood, CA — Tristan Rogers, a beloved actor known for his role as Robert Scorpio on ABC’s General Hospital, has been diagnosed with cancer. The news was made public by his representative on Thursday.

According to the statement, Rogers remains hopeful and is collaborating with his medical team to establish a treatment plan. “This is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the representative said. They emphasized the need for privacy as the family navigates both the emotional and physical challenges of this diagnosis.

The statement continued, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends and fans. “Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever,” it read. Further updates will be shared if his family deems it appropriate.

Rogers has portrayed the character of Robert Scorpio intermittently since 1980, becoming a staple on the show. He won a Daytime Emmy for his work on the digital drama Studio City. His most recent appearance on General Hospital was on November 12, 2024, when his character left Port Charles.

The actor has also appeared in several other television shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Family Law. In addition to his on-screen work, Rogers has lent his voice to characters in animated series like The Wild Thornberrys and Batman Beyond.

As the soap opera community rallies around him, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on his health.