AI-Generated Content Dominates YouTube, Generates $117 Million Annually

San Francisco, CA – A recent study shows that low-quality AI-generated content, termed “AI slop,” has overtaken social media platforms like YouTube, generating an estimated $117 million annually. The video-editing company Kapwing surveyed 15,000 popular YouTube channels worldwide and found that 278 channels produce this subpar content, amassing over 63 billion views and 221 million subscribers.

Kapwing’s research revealed that over 20% of the videos recommended to new users on YouTube are classified as AI slop. Among the first 500 suggested videos to a new account, more than one-third were labeled as “brainrot,” which includes AI slop and other monetized low-quality content. This highlights the rapid growth and influence of AI-generated content across major platforms.

The channels identified are not only growing but are also geographically distributed. In Spain, 20 million people, nearly half the country’s population, follow popular AI channels. Other significant followings include 18 million in Egypt, 14.5 million in the U.S., and 13.5 million in Brazil. One of the most popular channels, based in India, features an anthropomorphic monkey and has garnered approximately 2.4 billion views, potentially earning its owner up to $4.25 million.

Rohini Lakshané, a technology researcher, suggests the absurd nature of these channels and their simplistic storytelling resonate with viewers. For example, another channel featuring a French bulldog exploring a candy forest has generated nearly $4 million, targeting young audiences. In contrast, a channel from Pakistan focuses on AI-generated shorts depicting catastrophic flooding, with titles like “Poor People” and “Flood Kitchen,” accumulating 1.3 billion views.

Despite their growing popularity, the real impact of these channels in relation to all YouTube content remains unclear, as the platform rarely releases detailed viewership statistics. Yet, behind these bizarre videos lies a burgeoning industry optimizing earnings through innovative production methods using AI tools.

According to journalist Read, many creators of AI slop hail from middle-income countries, where economic opportunities online often surpass local wages. He notes that a multitude of individuals share strategies through platforms like Telegram, selling courses on creating engaging low-cost content.

As for monetization, creators face challenges due to opaque payment structures on platforms. Many also fall prey to scams, while the potential for profit keeps many engaged in creating AI slop content. Read underscores that algorithms dictate the success of this content more than creator ingenuity.

A YouTube spokesperson stated, “Generative AI is a tool and can be used to make both high and low-quality content. We remain focused on connecting users with high-quality content, regardless of how it was made.”