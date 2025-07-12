Sports
Genesis Scottish Open Second Round Begins with Four Tied for Lead
North Berwick, Scotland – The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open continues on Friday with its second round at The Renaissance Club. Four players lead the tournament after shooting impressive opening rounds of 64, putting them at six under par.
Nicolas Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez all share the lead, making this an exciting start to the tournament. Behind them, several strong contenders, including Viktor Hovland and Tom Kim, look to make a move on the leaderboard.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished the first round at three under par, trailing the leaders by three shots. Scheffler made a remarkable eagle on the par-5 10th hole, showcasing his skills early in the tournament. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, ranked second and third in the world respectively, are sitting at two under.
The second round will be broadcasted live on Golf Channel, starting at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. Early coverage and featured groups will also be available via streaming at ESPN+, beginning at 2 a.m. ET. Golf fans can also access a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App for those with a cable subscription.
As the tournament progresses, the tension builds with many players close behind the leaders. With a $9 million purse on the line, each golfer aims to capitalize on their early rounds and solidify their position moving into the weekend.
For those tuning in, expect a thrilling display of golf as the top players in the world compete for the title and valuable FedEx Cup points.
