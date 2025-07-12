Sports
Genesis Scottish Open Underway in North Berwick, Scotland
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The Genesis Scottish Open began today at The Renaissance Club, featuring a significant $9 million purse. The course spans 7,282 yards and is a par of 70. Last year’s champion, Robert MacIntyre, edged out Adam Scott by one stroke to claim his national open title in a thrilling finish.
Leading the tournament is Chris Gotterup, who posted an impressive 61, giving him a two-stroke advantage at 11-under for the weekend. Following closely are Harry Hall at 9-under and Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Marco Penge, who are each three strokes behind. Rory McIlroy, a well-known contender, carded a 65 and stands at 7-under, four strokes off the lead.
Due to anticipated dense sea fog expected to roll in on Saturday evening, tournament organizers have adjusted the final-round tee times and television coverage. The weather forecast predicts partial sunshine with cooler temperatures and east-northeast winds by midday. However, conditions will likely deteriorate with fog returning on Sunday evening.
For viewers wishing to follow the event, live coverage can be accessed via PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, streaming starting at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
