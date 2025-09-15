Geno Smith Thrives as Raiders’ Starting Quarterback in Season Opener

HENDERSON, Nev. — Geno Smith has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders after a successful stint with the Seattle Seahawks. In the Raiders’ season opener, Smith led his team to a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots, showcasing his skills with 362 passing yards and a touchdown.

Smith’s transition from Seattle to Las Vegas has been profound. The Florida native felt he never quite fit into the slower pace of Seattle. He said, “Vegas is perfect for me” and acknowledged how his Miami upbringing aligned better with the Raiders’ culture.

In March, the Raiders traded for Smith, viewing him as their starting quarterback, something he had not been before. “I finally got my team,” Smith said, relieved to step into a leadership role without competition in training camp.

Smith credits coach Pete Carroll for believing in him during his time in Seattle, helping facilitate his growth as a player. “That led to all of this,” Smith remarked, acknowledging their strong bond. Carroll recognized Smith’s potential, which proved beneficial when Smith stepped up to lead the Seahawks last season, earning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Now in Las Vegas, Smith has made a strong first impression. Completing 24 of 34 passes against the Patriots, his performance drew praise from analysts like CBS Sports’ Leger Douzable, who highlighted Smith’s ability to throw precise passes.

Despite early game struggles, Smith rallied, completing 13 of 15 passes in the second half to secure the win. “I know who I am. I know what I can do,” he said, demonstrating confidence in his abilities.

Smith’s success under pressure is notable, as he has recorded multiple fourth-quarter comebacks in his career. With the Raiders, he aims to change the franchise’s recent fortunes, where they’ve struggled for success in the competitive AFC West. He remains focused, stating, “Just one win… We’ve got a long ways to go.”

The Raiders are looking to build on this momentum as they prepare for the rest of the season, and Smith’s leadership will be critical as they aim for playoff contention.