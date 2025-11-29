Sports
Genoa and Verona Clash as Serie A Strugglers Seek Vital Points
Genoa, Italy – This Saturday, Genoa will host Hellas Verona at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a critical Serie A match. Both teams are fighting to escape the relegation zone, with Genoa currently holding 8 points in 18th place, while Verona sits at the bottom with 6 points.
After a thrilling 3-3 draw against Cagliari last week, Genoa hopes to extend their unbeaten run to four games. The Rossoblu have struggled for form this season, with only one victory in their first 12 matches, which led to the dismissal of head coach Patrick Vieira. Daniele De Rossi is now in charge and has recently improved the team’s attack, scoring 7 goals in the last three matches.
On the other side, Verona is facing a tough season, still seeking their first win after 12 games. Their last victory dates back to May, when they defeated Empoli. The Mastini have been unable to secure points this season, placing them 20th and four points adrift from safety.
The two teams have a storied rivalry, with Genoa having an edge in their last 78 encounters, boasting 28 wins to Verona’s 18. Their last meeting ended in a goalless draw, but fans hope for a more exciting outcome this time.
Genoa’s recent form and home advantage put them in a favorable position for this match. However, they will be without defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy due to a red card suspension, along with several injured players. In comparison, Verona struggles with injuries to key players, including Suat Serdar, who is out with a knee injury.
As Genoa aims for three much-needed points to potentially leave the relegation zone, Verona desperately needs a victory to rekindle their hopes of staying in Serie A. The match kicks off at 21:00 local time.
