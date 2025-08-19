Entertainment
Geoff Keighley Teases Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom Event
Cologne, Germany – Geoff Keighley, host of the Gamescom Opening Night Live, is teasing fans about Hollow Knight: Silksong. His recent tweet questioned whether it is ‘finally time’ for news about the long-awaited game.
Fans of Hollow Knight have been eagerly waiting for updates since the game’s announcement in 2019. Since 2021, social media has been filled with jokes about putting on clown makeup as a way to cope with the ongoing anticipation. Many fans express their hopes during major gaming events like Nintendo Directs, The Game Awards, and the Summer Game Fest.
Keighley’s post may have sparked renewed excitement for the game’s release, as fans await significant news. Earlier this year, there were hints that upcoming announcements might surface soon. Leaks suggest that the ROG Xbox Ally is set to launch on October 16, raising speculation surrounding potential news about Silksong and its release date.
According to previous statements from Xbox’s Sarah Bond, Silksong was supposed to be featured at the Gamescom showcase this week. If all goes as planned, fans might finally receive the release date they’ve been waiting for, possibly within the next two months.
As anticipation builds, some wonder if they are setting themselves up for disappointment. Still, excitement for the Gamescom event remains high as fans prepare for the possibility of a major announcement regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong.
