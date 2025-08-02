Entertainment
George and Amal Clooney Sparkle During Lake Como Getaway
Lake Como, Italy – George and Amal Clooney have returned to their summer retreat in Lake Como this week, indulging in a glamorous night out. The couple was spotted dining at one of the area’s exclusive restaurants, arriving by water taxi.
Amal, a renowned human rights lawyer, dazzled attendees in a one-shoulder silver sequined dress adorned with fringe. The designer piece, originally priced at $440, is currently on sale for $330, making it a relatively affordable choice for a celebrity.
She completed her outfit with silver heeled sandals and a mini metallic clutch, while her hair flowed in elegant beachy waves. This is not the first time Amal has made a stylish statement at Lake Como; in 2023, she wore a glittering chainmail minidress and in 2022, she impressed in a 1920s-inspired Versace outfit.
George, 64, accompanied his wife in a navy blazer paired with slacks and a black polo shirt. The Oscar-winning actor had been performing in a Broadway show, “Good Night, and Good Luck,” where he portrayed journalist Edward R. Murrow. He received a Tony nomination for his performance.
Clooney previously mentioned the challenges of changing his hair color for the role. He joked that his wife was not fond of the darker dye job, stating, “Nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair.”
The couple’s 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, were also part of the humor as Clooney predicted they would simply “laugh at me nonstop.” Despite his light-hearted concerns about his appearance, Clooney attended the Tony Awards alongside Amal in June, where traces of his darker hair color had already faded.
With plenty of summer left, fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Amal’s upcoming looks during their stay in Italy.
