George Clooney Critiques CBS News Amid Political Turmoil

NEW YORK, NY — George Clooney, preparing for his Broadway debut as news correspondent Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” expressed serious concerns about the state of American media during a recent rehearsal attended by “60 Minutes.” Clooney highlighted parallels between the McCarthy era and today’s political landscape under the Trump administration.

“When the other three estates fail — the judiciary, the executive, and the legislative — the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said, emphasizing the vital role of journalism in holding power accountable. He addressed CBS directly, criticizing the network for failing its mission.

The actor pointed fingers at major law firms and news organizations, including CBS and ABC, stating that they compromised their integrity by settling lawsuits against Trump rather than challenging them. “If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go, f*** yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country. That’s simply the truth,” Clooney stated.

Clooney’s criticism extended to CBS’s corporate decisions, alleging that Shari Redstone opted to settle Trump’s lawsuit to facilitate a corporate sale. He expressed horror at the appointment of Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News, claiming she is dismantling the network’s journalistic integrity. “Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,” he remarked.

As discussions around Trump’s return to power continued, Clooney remained vigilant about the political climate. “It’s a very trying time. You have to find the most positive way through it. Quitting isn’t an option,” he said.

Reflecting on his past friendship with Trump, Clooney noted that their relationship changed significantly over time. Clooney believes Democrats can regain control of the House in 2026, predicting a shift back to liberalism as economic concerns weigh heavy on voters.

Addressing his worries about the impact of artificial intelligence on media, Clooney referred to the ease of creating misleading content. He questioned the future of reality discernment within news, highlighting concerns about how misinformation could influence international relations.

Clooney concluded by stating his primary loyalty is to his country, emphasizing that the integrity of news organizations is paramount over his business interests in the film industry. “I’m much more worried about how we inform ourselves,” he added, reiterating his commitment to the public’s right to know the truth.

This commentary from Clooney arrives amid ongoing scrutiny of CBS News and its handling of significant news stories, pointing to a broader cultural moment of reckoning in American journalism.