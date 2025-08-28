George Clooney Misses Venice Events Due to Sinus Infection

VENICE, Italy – George Clooney missed several major events at the 82nd Venice Film Festival due to a bad sinus infection, his representative confirmed Thursday.

The 64-year-old actor was last seen boarding a water taxi at about 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, quietly leaving the Hotel Excelsior to rest. His absence was notable as he skipped a press junket for his latest film, “Jay Kelly,” directed by Noah Baumbach, as well as a high-profile dinner with co-stars including Laura Dern.

Clooney’s absence extended into Thursday, where a press conference moderator remarked, “As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a sinus infection. We really hope he should be on the red carpet tonight, and he is very sorry he cannot be with us.” Baumbach lightened the mood, adding, “Even movie stars get sick.”

The actor arrived in Venice on August 26 with his wife, Amal Clooney. The couple attracted attention as they arrived by boat in stylish, coordinated outfits. Amal wore a chic light-yellow dress with a halter top, while George opted for a fitted black polo and beige slim-fit pants.

Earlier this month, George shared that his role in “Jay Kelly” is one of the most vulnerable of his career. He expressed gratitude for having a supportive partner in Amal, calling her “the bravest human being.” Clooney, who was married in Venice in 2014, remarked on the importance of embracing aging and finding fulfilling roles.

As Clooney continues to recuperate, fans and colleagues hope to see him at the film’s premiere on August 28, where his presence has been missed.