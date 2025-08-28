Entertainment
George Clooney Misses Venice Events Due to Sinus Infection
VENICE, Italy – George Clooney missed several major events at the 82nd Venice Film Festival due to a bad sinus infection, his representative confirmed Thursday.
The 64-year-old actor was last seen boarding a water taxi at about 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, quietly leaving the Hotel Excelsior to rest. His absence was notable as he skipped a press junket for his latest film, “Jay Kelly,” directed by Noah Baumbach, as well as a high-profile dinner with co-stars including Laura Dern.
Clooney’s absence extended into Thursday, where a press conference moderator remarked, “As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a sinus infection. We really hope he should be on the red carpet tonight, and he is very sorry he cannot be with us.” Baumbach lightened the mood, adding, “Even movie stars get sick.”
The actor arrived in Venice on August 26 with his wife, Amal Clooney. The couple attracted attention as they arrived by boat in stylish, coordinated outfits. Amal wore a chic light-yellow dress with a halter top, while George opted for a fitted black polo and beige slim-fit pants.
Earlier this month, George shared that his role in “Jay Kelly” is one of the most vulnerable of his career. He expressed gratitude for having a supportive partner in Amal, calling her “the bravest human being.” Clooney, who was married in Venice in 2014, remarked on the importance of embracing aging and finding fulfilling roles.
As Clooney continues to recuperate, fans and colleagues hope to see him at the film’s premiere on August 28, where his presence has been missed.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production