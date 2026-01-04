George Kittle Out, Wife Claire Steals Spotlight in Fashion Statement

Santa Clara, California – San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will not play in tonight’s critical matchup against the Chicago Bears due to an ankle injury. Kittle sustained the injury last week during a victory over the Indianapolis Colts, where he scored his seventh touchdown of the season. The 49ers, currently at 11-4, are vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, making Kittle’s absence significant for the team.

The 49ers need to secure victories in their remaining games to control their playoff fate. This week, they face the Bears, who also boast an 11-4 record. Without Kittle, who contributes both in the run and pass game, the 49ers will need to modify their offensive strategy. Tight end Jake Tonges is set to step into Kittle’s role, a position he has filled previously this season.

While her husband recovers, Claire Kittle is making headlines off the field. Known for her vibrant fashion sense, she appeared at Levi’s Stadium wearing a striking full-length fur coat and a baseball cap. Claire’s bold choice has received attention, showcasing her ability to bring excitement to game day even in George’s absence.

“We always have to have a positive outlook [on the game], because it could change at any moment,” Claire said. Her commitment to cheering on the 49ers has made her a fan favorite as she continues to support her husband from the sidelines.

The 49ers hope to overcome the Bears tonight and maintain their lead in the playoff race. Additionally, there is optimism that George Kittle may return for their final regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks if they can secure a win tonight.