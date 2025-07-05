George Lazenby’s Ex-Wife Supports Him Amid Dementia Struggles

United Kingdom — Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has been diagnosed with early dementia, his ex-wife Pam Shriver revealed. Shriver, a former tennis star, shared her journey of supporting Lazenby as he copes with the condition.

Lazenby, now 85, made history as the shortest-tenured 007, appearing in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Despite his limited time in the iconic role, he remains a beloved figure among Bond enthusiasts.

Shriver, who met Lazenby at Wimbledon in 2000, married him, had three children—Kait, Sam, and George—and divorced in 2008. Even after their separation, Shriver has remained a significant part of Lazenby’s life.

In an interview, she disclosed that Lazenby is in the “early stages of dementia” but emphasized that his essence still shines through. “He has dementia, but he is still very much himself,” she explained. “A softer version of himself, perhaps—and this is the key.”

Earlier this year, wildfires threatened the shelter where Lazenby was living in Pacific Palisades, prompting evacuations. Shriver recounted her experience during the chaos, noting she was stuck in traffic trying to reach him. “Thank goodness for the independent caregiver who comes every day to take him for walks,” she said, noting that the caregiver managed to evacuate him before the fire reached their doorstep.

Following the evacuation, Lazenby moved to an assisted living facility in Santa Monica, where he continues to receive care. Shriver remarked, “We go for walks together, chatting about the kids and all the little anxieties that anyone with an older relative will recognize.” She acknowledged that while his short-term memory is affected, he still shares stories from his younger days.

Shriver also mentioned that they had previously discussed legal matters, allowing her to hold “power of attorney” should Lazenby lose mental capacity. She stated, “His dementia affects his short-term memory but he tells stories about his younger days.”

While Lazenby may be “slowing down,” Shriver noted, “He always had a great life force and it still burns brightly.” In February, he was spotted taking a stroll with a walker as Amazon announced it was taking control of the Bond franchise. He officially retired from acting in July 2024, expressing his gratitude to fans for their support and reflecting on the challenges of aging.