George Loffhagen Faces Reilly Opelka at Rothesay International Eastbourne

Eastbourne, England – In the Round of 32 at the Rothesay International on Tuesday, British tennis player George Loffhagen, ranked No. 302, will face off against American Reilly Opelka, who is ranked No. 72. This match marks a significant moment for Loffhagen, who has a challenging competitor in Opelka.

Opelka is a favorite in this matchup, with odds of -155 for a win, indicating an implied probability of 60.8% according to betting lines. Conversely, Loffhagen holds odds of +120. The match is set to attract attention as it is the first time these two players have met on the main tour.

In his recent performances, Opelka has shown solid form in 2025 with a 21-16 win-loss record, including a 5-3 record on grass courts. His significant accomplishment this season was reaching the finals in Brisbane. This year, he aims to make an impact at the Rothesay International, as he did not participate in the tournament last year.

Loffhagen, on the other hand, looks to capitalize on this opportunity to make a name for himself. This matchup will also advance Loffhagen in his projected draw, where he could potentially face higher-ranked opponents such as Jakub Mensik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina if he progresses.

The tournament continues to offer insights into both emerging and established talent as players vie for points and recognition on the professional circuit. As the match unfolds, both players will aim to leverage their strategies to secure a victory.