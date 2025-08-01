George Lucas Reveals Museum Details at Comic-Con Debut

SAN DIEGO, CA – George Lucas, the creator of the iconic Star Wars franchise, made his first appearance at Comic-Con on July 27, unveiling exciting details about the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Located in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, the museum is expected to open in 2026 and aims to celebrate various forms of storytelling through art.

Lucas, along with his wife, Mellody Hobson, who is co-chief executive of Ariel Investments, shared his vision for the $1 billion museum to an enthusiastic crowd of 6,500 attendees. The panel featured actor and rapper Queen Latifah as moderator, along with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and production designer Doug Chiang.

In a heartfelt speech, Lucas explained his motivation for creating the museum. “I’ve been doing this for 50 years now, and it occurred to me: What am I going to do with it all?” he said. He emphasized that his collection, which comprises about 40,000 pieces, will never be sold. “It’s not about how much it costs,” Lucas stated. “It’s about an emotional connection.”

The panel included a six-minute video narrated by Star Wars actor Samuel L. Jackson, showcasing the futuristic design of the museum, which spans 300,000 square feet and was created by architect Ma Yansong. The building features a unique design without right angles, only curves.

Attendees got a glimpse of what to expect inside, from over 30 galleries to displays of art related to the Star Wars series. Artwork by renowned artists, including Frida Kahlo and Norman Rockwell, will be featured alongside illustrations from comic books and animations.

Del Toro praised Lucas and Hobson for their inclusive approach towards comics and illustration. “Comic art and magazine illustration have been looked down upon,” he said. “What George and Mellody are doing is giving respect to artists who haven’t been highlighted before.”

Chiang added that the museum is a celebration of art forms often dismissed in traditional settings. Lucas underscored the importance of art in shaping beliefs and building communities. “Society cannot exist without a common belief system,” he explained, “and illustration is vital to show what that means in everyday life.”

The museum will include various art pieces, from original sketches of Flash Gordon to iconic comic art from beloved franchises. The dedication to narrative art reflects Lucas’s commitment to storytelling and its impact on society.

Lucas concluded by calling the museum a “temple to the people’s art,” signifying its role in honoring the power of narrative in our lives as the audience erupted in applause.