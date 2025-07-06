George Russell’s New Cooling Jacket Draws Envy from F1 Rivals

London, England — George Russell, a driver for Mercedes, has been showcasing a unique cooling vest during particularly warm races this Formula 1 season. This eye-catching garment, developed by adidas, is affectionately known as the ‘space jacket’ and incorporates fans and insulation to help the driver avoid overheating.

Russell explained the benefits of the cooling jacket at the adidas flagship store on Oxford Street, stating, “They are making fun of us because they’re jealous, it’s as simple as that.” He highlighted the challenges F1 drivers face while standing on the grid just before a race, noting the extreme heat they experience even while wearing race suits.

“We all wear ice vests, but you stand in the sun for five minutes and they’re melted,” he mentioned. “The space jacket’s got a fan in it, so it keeps me ice cool and feeling fresh.” The jackets have received attention since Russell and Kimi Antonelli wore them at the Australian Grand Prix, showcasing adidas’ innovative CLIMACOOL System technology.

Russell discussed the camaraderie among drivers, saying, “I don’t think there’s any other sport where the top 20 athletes in the world compete together 24 times a year.” He also revealed how drivers trade information in the cooldown room after races, often playfully misinforming each other to gauge reactions.

Cooling technology is crucial for F1 drivers, especially during races where cockpit temperatures can reach as high as 60 degrees Celsius. The adidas jackets aim to significantly enhance driver comfort and performance by maintaining optimal conditions prior to races.

“We’re looking for these marginal gains and pushing the boundaries,” Russell added, emphasizing the importance of innovation in F1.