Georgetown Faces Flash Flooding After Overnight Rains

Georgetown, Texas – Fast-moving waters swept through Georgetown on Friday following a night of heavy rainfall in the Texas Hill Country.

Predawn hours saw intense downpours that led to dangerous flash floods in the area. Witnesses reported swiftly rising water levels, inundating roads and low-lying areas.

Video footage captured the powerful currents, showing debris being carried away and significant flooding impacting neighborhoods. Emergency services responded quickly to assist residents in affected regions.

This weather event serves as a reminder of the risks associated with heavy rains and flash flooding. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and avoid driving through flooded areas.

No serious injuries have been reported, but local officials are assessing the situation as cleanup efforts begin. The community is coming together to support those impacted by the sudden deluge.