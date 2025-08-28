Georgia’s Allen, LSU’s Nussmeier Top NFL Prospects Ahead of 2025 Season

ATHENS, Georgia — As the 2025 college football season approaches, two standout players are making waves in the NFL Draft prospect rankings. Linebacker CJ Allen of Georgia and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier of LSU are highlighted as potential first or second-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen ranks at No. 28 overall, following Texas linebacker Anthony Hill at No. 22.

Allen established himself as a premier run defender in the linebacker class. He showcased his skills during the 2024 season, playing in all 14 games, making 12 starts, and recording 76 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception. His physical style of play sets him apart, as he is known for his ability to impose himself against offensive linemen.

“I think the development piece speaks for itself. There’s no other place you can go where you’re coached by the best and play with the best,” Allen expressed during SEC Media Days. “It’s great people. I think elite wanna play with elite.”

Meanwhile, Nussmeier is viewed favorably among NFL personnel, securing the top spot among quarterback prospects for the upcoming draft. In his first year as a starter, Nussmeier threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns, showcasing exceptional processing skills and accuracy.

A national scout noted, “I like Nussmeier because he’s probably the one that can throw with anticipation. He’s got all that.” Nussmeier’s growth from last season places him as a leading contender to be the first quarterback selected in the 2026 draft.

As the season unfolds, both players are expected to further solidify their statuses, drawing attention from NFL scouts and teams. The match-up between LSU and Georgia this fall could serve as a focal point for evaluating their talents ahead of the draft.