Georgia Aquarium Employee Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium employee was arrested Tuesday after being charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children. Christopher Duncan, 38, living in Brookhaven, was taken into custody following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, according to local authorities.

Police said they received a tip about someone downloading child sexual abuse material online. Officers executed a search warrant at Duncan’s residence, where they found digital evidence that led to his arrest on 66 counts of possessing pornographic material involving minors.

Duncan was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and later released on bond. According to Brookhaven Police, there is still an active investigation ongoing. “Detectives developed sufficient probable cause based on the digital evidence collected to take Duncan into custody,” stated the Brookhaven Police Department.

The Georgia Aquarium confirmed Duncan’s employment and said he was placed on immediate administrative leave pending further action. Paige Hale, a senior manager of communications at the aquarium, commented on the situation.

“This individual was placed on immediate administrative leave pending further action,” Hale said.

Brookhaven Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 404-637-0600.

The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected as authorities continue to examine the evidence collected.