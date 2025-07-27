News
Georgia Aquarium Employee Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium employee was arrested Tuesday after being charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children. Christopher Duncan, 38, living in Brookhaven, was taken into custody following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, according to local authorities.
Police said they received a tip about someone downloading child sexual abuse material online. Officers executed a search warrant at Duncan’s residence, where they found digital evidence that led to his arrest on 66 counts of possessing pornographic material involving minors.
Duncan was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and later released on bond. According to Brookhaven Police, there is still an active investigation ongoing. “Detectives developed sufficient probable cause based on the digital evidence collected to take Duncan into custody,” stated the Brookhaven Police Department.
The Georgia Aquarium confirmed Duncan’s employment and said he was placed on immediate administrative leave pending further action. Paige Hale, a senior manager of communications at the aquarium, commented on the situation.
“This individual was placed on immediate administrative leave pending further action,” Hale said.
Brookhaven Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 404-637-0600.
The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected as authorities continue to examine the evidence collected.
Recent Posts
- Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
- Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle
- Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025
- Court to Enforce Subpoena Against Ovitz in Ormond Lawsuit
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing
- Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Net Worth Reaches $2 Million Amid Rising Fame
- Mariners Seek Redemption Against Angels After Tough Loss
- Current Players Fail to Recognize Heisman Winner Reggie Bush
- LaMelo Ball’s Instagram Post Ignites Conversation Among Athletes
- Brush Fire Rages in Montecito Heights Amid Strong Winds
- SpaceX Launch Lights Up North Carolina Sky Early Saturday
- Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of ‘Miami’ Featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
- Cruz Azul Signs Stars Amid Competitive Liga MX Transfer Market
- Negotiations Continue for Garcia-Romero Rematch; Garcia Predicts Knockout
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $350 Million for Saturday’s Drawing
- SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites Amid Service Outage
- Madonna’s Remixes from Ray of Light Released in New Album Veronica Electronica
- Dan Aykroyd Explains Why He Skipped SNL’s 50th Anniversary