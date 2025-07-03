Georgia Boy Stung 150 Times by Yellowjackets Fights for His Life

Savannah, Georgia – A Georgia family is asking for prayers and financial support for their 2-year-old son, Beckham Reed, who was critically injured after being stung over 150 times by yellowjackets. The incident occurred when Beckham was riding his electric toy vehicle on his family’s property with his cousins and accidentally disturbed a yellowjacket nest.

Beckham’s parents rushed him to a nearby emergency room, where he received treatment for his stings and was sent home with morphine and Benadryl, as his breathing appeared stable. However, less than 24 hours later, his condition worsened when his skin turned yellow.

His family quickly took him to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, where doctors discovered he was in multi-organ failure, affecting his heart, liver, and kidneys. Beckham was then transferred to the Pediatric ICU at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where a specialized medical team began dialysis, ventilator support, and life-saving IV treatments to help flush the venom from his system.

According to the GoFundMe campaign set up by his family, there is no antivenom for yellowjacket stings, and doctors can only provide supportive care as the toxins are eliminated from Beckham’s body. His condition remains serious as he experiences complications, including fluid buildup around his lungs and rising kidney numbers.

Despite these challenges, Beckham’s family remains hopeful. They have expressed gratitude for the care provided by the staff at Memorial Savannah, particularly praising nurse Erica, who went above and beyond to assist Beckham during his treatment.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover the family’s medical and living expenses while they remain in Savannah. As of Wednesday morning, donations had surpassed $75,000.