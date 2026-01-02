Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a College Football Playoff rematch on January 1, 2026. Both teams face unique challenges heading into this critical game, especially with Georgia seeking to bounce back after their recent matchup with Ole Miss.

In their last encounter, Georgia dominated Ole Miss, limiting their star running back Kewan Lacy to his lowest production of the season. However, after an injury in the Tulane CFP game, Lacy’s status remains uncertain. Meanwhile, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has emerged as a dual threat for Ole Miss, showcasing impressive performances since taking over the starting position.

“If you shut down their best weapon or at least make Ole Miss left-handed by taking away the run game, Chambliss can spread you out,” a Georgia analyst noted. Ole Miss boasts five receivers with significant yardage, and tight end Dae’Quan Wright is especially formidable.

Georgia’s run defense has excelled recently, allowing less than 2 yards per carry over the last four games. However, Coach Kirby Smart acknowledges the shift in tempo from Ole Miss’s offense will be a challenge for his squad, especially after being off for several weeks.

Chambliss, on the other hand, is riding high, averaging over 290 yards per game with 11 touchdowns this season. “Since the October 18 game in Athens, I feel like we have been playing at a higher level,” Chambliss remarked. “Our offensive strategy is built around versatility, and we can run the ball effectively while also threatening through the air.”

As Georgia gears up to defend against Ole Miss’s high-octane offense, they will be without defensive back Joenel Aguero, who was instrumental in their previous matchup. The Bulldogs hope to rely on a collective effort from players like CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, who will need to adapt quickly to Ole Miss’s quick tempo.

In the lead-up to the game, excitement is palpable among fans. One Bulldog supporter expressed hope that the team can overcome their prior performance and secure a victory. “As Bulldog fans, we know our team can rise to the occasion,” they said. “We’re ready to see them deliver.”

With the stakes high and both teams vying for a place in the playoff semifinals, fans can expect an intense matchup. Georgia is prepared to face Ole Miss once again, hoping to turn the tide in their favor this time.