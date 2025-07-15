Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are entering a new football season with significant challenges as they prepare for SEC Media Days. The biggest concern for Coach Kirby Smart‘s team is replacing key players who have moved on to the NFL, particularly on defense.

Recent analysis from ESPN highlighted Georgia’s pass rush as a major area of concern. Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and Chaz Chambliss are among the players missing after being drafted, and Damon Willson has entered the transfer portal. This group was noted for its talent, with both Walker and Williams being first-round picks.

To fill the gaps, junior Gabe Harris and transfer Elo Modozie from Army are expected to step up as new ends and linebackers. Despite the losses, the Bulldogs are not lacking in talent, with a capable lineup of young defensive linemen and linebackers.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position also raises eyebrows as redshirt junior Gunner Stockton prepares to lead the offense. Stockton has only one prior start and is considered inexperienced compared to other SEC quarterbacks. His backup, Ryan Puglisi, is a redshirt freshman who is still grasping the pro-style offense under Mike Bobo.

In recent practices, observers have taken note of walk-on Colter Ginn, who has impressed with his performance. The addition of talented transfers is an encouraging sign for Georgia’s overall offensive capabilities, a crucial aspect as they aim for a successful season.

Despite losing four starting offensive linemen, recruitment has been strong, and the upcoming season is anticipated to showcase a solid offensive front.

Smart will address these concerns during his scheduled appearance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Alongside Smart, players including Stockton and linebacker CJ Allen will also field questions from the media, shedding light on how the Bulldogs plan to tackle the forthcoming challenges.