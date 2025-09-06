Georgia Bulldogs Prepare for Home Game Against Austin Peay

Athens, Georgia – The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their second game of the 2025 season, facing off against Austin Peay at home. The team released its second hype trailer, titled ‘Hallowed Ground,’ narrated by former nose guard Chuck Kinnebrew. The video showcases the Bulldogs’ indoor practice facility and celebrates the school’s football tradition.

Kinnebrew emphasizes the pride of being a Bulldog, stating, “This campus has a heartbeat… with every passing generation of Dawgs, that heartbeat has grown louder, stronger, bolder.” He adds that wearing the school colors is not just about pride but also about upholding a legacy.

The Bulldogs, currently ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25, enter the matchup with a record of 1-0 after a decisive 45-7 victory over Marshall. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+/SECN+.

Head Coach Kirby Smart expressed his excitement about the upcoming game. “I have a lot of respect for Austin Peay. They have played well and are a good team,” he said. Smart, now in his 10th season, holds two national championships and a 106-19 overall coaching record.

In the previous matchup against Austin Peay, Georgia achieved a shutout victory, winning 45-0 in 2018. The Governors come into this game after defeating Middle Tennessee 34-14 last week.

As both teams prepare for the game, Smart reminded his players that statistics are not everything. “We don’t focus on those stats—we focus on developing players,” he explained. Georgia aims to maintain its strong defense while giving opportunities to a wider range of players.