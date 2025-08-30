Georgia Bulldogs Set to Kickoff 2025 Season Against Marshall Thundering Herd

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs begin their 2025 college football season with a matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd this Saturday.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, featuring Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, and Dawn Davenport in the commentary booth. Fans can also stream the game via the WatchESPN app, although a subscription will be required.

Georgia, which finished last season with an 11-3 record, is considered a strong favorite, currently set at a 38.5-point spread. The over/under for the game is 53.5 points.

Head coach Kirby Smart highlighted Marshall’s unpredictable roster. “They may play multiple guys at quarterback,” he said. “Defensively, they’ve had really good players come through. When you look across the backs they’ve got incoming, it’s a tremendous group.”

Smart also spoke about the team’s goals for the game, emphasizing the importance of achieving specific performance metrics. “We have lofty goals, and if we hit those goals, we usually play well,” he said. Metrics include third-down conversion rates and red-zone efficiency.

Preparing for a team with many new players and a fresh coaching staff can be challenging, according to Smart. “You start with yourself, right? It’s about how we run the ball and throw the ball without turning it over,” he said.

Georgia and Marshall have met only once before, with Georgia winning 13-3 in 2004. This year, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton will take the field as a starter in Sanford Stadium for the first time.

As excitement builds in Athens, Bulldog fans are gearing up for the season opener in hopes of a more convincing victory against the Thundering Herd.