Georgia Bulldogs Tops LIU in Non-Conference Finale

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 23-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) secured a decisive victory over Long Island University (LIU) (6-7) on Monday night, winning 89-74 in their final non-conference game of the season at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia climbed back from an 11-point deficit, showcasing resilience and strong play in the second half. Coach Mike White praised his team’s effort, saying, “We found a way to win (after) we were down 11. Could have gone either way. Made some plays in the mid second half.”

LIU had been a formidable opponent, displaying athleticism and depth. White noted, “I expect that they’ll have a really good year. It was not our best performance. Obviously, a lot of things we have got to do better.” The Bulldogs managed to outscore LIU by 18 points in the second half, turning the tide after a close first half.

Georgia’s center Somto Cyril made a significant impact with four blocked shots, while team members Blue Cain, Marcus Millender, and Justin Bailey all contributed in double figures. Millender expressed confidence heading into SEC play, stating, “Coming off a win is always good going into the next game so I feel like it’s just momentum going into SEC play.”

Despite some struggles, including communication and defensive lapses, senior guard articulated the team’s determination to improve, saying, “We got to tune up some things, but we feel very comfortable with where we are at.” He credited LIU’s active defense for causing problems early in the game.

Looking ahead, Georgia is set to open SEC play at home against Auburn on January 1st. This matchup is significant, as the Bulldogs aim to carry their momentum forward into conference competition. The game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action live on SEC Network+.