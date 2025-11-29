Sports
Georgia Bulldogs Win Rivalry Game Against Georgia Tech 16-9
ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a 16-9 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their latest matchup on Friday, marking the fourth-ranked Bulldogs’ eighth consecutive win in this longstanding rivalry known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” The win improved Georgia’s record to 11-1.
Running back Nate Frazier stood out with 108 rushing yards, while quarterback Gunner Stockton added a touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch, which proved essential for the Bulldogs. This marks the longest winning streak over Georgia Tech in program history.
Georgia linebacker said postgame celebrations felt particularly significant. “It was very big because it’s eight in a row,” Johnson noted. “We made a very big thing about that this week.”
With this victory, Georgia solidified its position for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship, set to take place in Atlanta on December 6. They secured their place due to a crucial outcome in another SEC game involving Texas A&M.
Georgia Tech’s season record now stands at 9-3 after moving their home game to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has struggled recently, losing three of their last four games. “We were able to move the football several times and weren’t able to get in the end zone,” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key. “You can’t play good football teams and have that happen.”
In the second quarter, Stockton connected with Branch to give Georgia a 10-3 lead. Special teams were important, as both teams managed to score with field goals throughout the game. Kicker Peyton Woodring made a 50-yarder to extend Georgia’s lead to 16-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Despite a late push from Georgia Tech, which made it 16-9 with a field goal from Aiden Birr, they could not capitalize on their final drive. Georgia Tech’s Haynes King found success with passes but ultimately fell short.
Coach Kirby Smart praised the defensive effort, stating, “It was a credit to our defense. We controlled the game in terms of time of possession but we didn’t dominate the game.”
The win extends Georgia’s overall lead in the series against Georgia Tech, now standing at 73-39-5. The last victory for Georgia Tech was in 2016.
Looking ahead, Georgia will prepare for the SEC Championship against either Alabama or Ole Miss, while Georgia Tech needs several teams to lose to have any chance at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
