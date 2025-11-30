Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Spot After Texas A&M Loss

Atlanta, GA — Georgia secured its spot in the SEC Championship Game after a 27-17 victory by Texas over Texas A&M on Friday night. The loss eliminated Texas A&M from contention for the title.

The Bulldogs previously completed their SEC season earlier this month by defeating rival Georgia Tech 16-9. The conference’s title-game participants were determined this week for the first time in several years due to league expansion and scheduling changes.

Currently, CBS Sports projects five SEC teams will enter the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. Alabama, however, must secure a win this weekend to ensure its place, which is part of the unfolding drama as the selection committee prepares its next rankings.

The situation surrounding Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin is another storyline to watch after speculation about his future following the Rebels’ victory over Mississippi State. Ole Miss aims to stay in the top eight of the rankings for a potential home game in the College Football Playoff.

According to SEC rules, if teams tie for first place, both teams are selected for the championship game. For two-team ties involving second place, the SEC follows specific procedures to determine team standings.

Entering Saturday’s games, two teams vie for the SEC Championship: Alabama and Ole Miss. The loss to Texas meant Texas A&M’s chances were dashed along with its dreams of making the title game for the first time.

Alabama holds a firm stance; should they triumph in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, they will make their return to Atlanta. Meanwhile, Ole Miss needs an Alabama loss to secure a spot in the championship match.

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, at 4 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As the situation continues to develop, it remains to be seen who Georgia will face in the title game.