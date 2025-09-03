Georgia Dentist Commits Murder-Suicide; Family Found in Home

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia — A Georgia dentist reportedly murdered his wife and teenage daughter before taking his own life in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide. Police discovered the bodies of 52-year-old James Choi, his wife Myoung, also 52, and their 15-year-old daughter Grace inside their home on Sunday afternoon.

Officers conducted a welfare check around 4 p.m. at the family’s residence in the St Ives Country Club community, approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. “This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,” said Johns Creek Chief of Police Mark J. Mitchell. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

Authorities have not released specific details about the causes of death. This is to maintain the integrity of the investigation and show respect for the affected family. James Choi was a native of South Korea who graduated from the University of Tennessee, Memphis. He practiced at Highland Dental in Suwanee, Georgia.

According to his bio, Choi’s primary goal was to make his patients smile, treating them like family. He was known for enjoying golf and spending quality time with his wife and daughter outside of work. Grace Choi was a sophomore at Mount Pisgah Christian School, where she was remembered as a “treasured and beloved” student.

“We are heartbroken and devastated to confirm the untimely death of one of our treasured and beloved students, sophomore Grace Choi,” the school stated. “We wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love, support, and prayers to Grace’s extended family, friends, and everyone who is grieving with our school community.”

Grace was an accomplished violinist who performed at Carnegie Hall with the True North Symphony just months prior to her death. “We are completely heartbroken. Grace, you are so loved. You make us so proud,” Mount Pisgah’s Fine Arts Department posted on Instagram.

Flowers and a package were placed at the front door of the Choi home, additionally noted by local news outlets. The home, featuring six bedrooms, is valued at $1.75 million and was last sold for $860,000 in 2016.

St. Ives Country Club boasts a variety of amenities, including a private 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, a resort-style pool with a waterslide, and two restaurants.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential counseling in New York City. For those outside the five boroughs, the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 is available 24/7 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.