Georgia DNR Reports Increased BUI Arrests Over Labor Day Weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released updated statistics on boating under the influence (BUI) arrests during the Labor Day weekend. As of September 1, there have been 10 BUI arrests in the Gainesville region, with no incidents or injuries reported so far.

Statewide, the DNR recorded a total of 13 BUI arrests. The remaining three arrests occurred in Acworth, Albany, and Thomson. Of the 10 arrests in northeast Georgia, nine took place on Lake Lanier.

Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the DNR, had earlier reported that the Lanier area recorded four BUI arrests with a state total of seven. An updated report is expected from the DNR on Tuesday.

The DNR urges all boaters to obey the laws and prioritize safety while enjoying Georgia’s lakes over the holiday weekend.