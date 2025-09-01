Sports
Georgia Dominates Marshall in Season Opener, 45-7
ATHENS, Ga. – No. 5 Georgia defeated Marshall 45-7 in a season opener at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, August 30, with 93,033 fans in attendance. The Bulldogs controlled the game from the start, scoring on their first two possessions.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton was instrumental for Georgia, accounting for two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 190 yards and rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries. This feat marked his second career start and a significant performance for a dual-threat quarterback.
“We have a lot of talent on our roster, and it showed today,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “Gunner played well, and our offense was able to execute our game plan effectively.”
After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Georgia extended its advantage with a blocked punt that led to an 11-yard touchdown run by Stockton. The Bulldogs added a 43-yard field goal just before halftime, making the score 24-0.
Marshall managed to gain momentum only in the final quarter. Freshman quarterback Zion Turner led the Thundering Herd down the field, connecting on a 44-yard pass to Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw before setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jo’Shon Barbie.
“We struggled to find any rhythm until late in the game,” Marshall head coach Tony Gibson said. “This loss falls on me and my staff. We need to prepare our players better moving forward.”
The Bulldogs dominated the first half, holding Marshall to just 40 total yards on offense. The Thundering Herd’s lack of scoring in the first half showed glaring issues with their execution and preparation.
With this victory, Georgia extended its home winning streak to 32 games—the longest active streak in the FBS. They are now 2-0 all-time against Marshall.
“We’re focused on getting better every week,” Gibson said. “We’ll come back ready to work for our home opener next week.”
Marshall will host Missouri State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on September 6 at 6 p.m. as they look to bounce back from this tough defeat.
