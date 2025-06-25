Georgia’s Most Expensive Homes: Luxurious Estates You Need to See

Athens, Georgia — Georgia is known for its peaches, but it’s also home to some stunning luxury estates. Here are the ten most expensive homes currently for sale in the state, all priced over $11 million.

The most expensive home is listed at $46.8 million. This 17,000-square-foot mansion, built in 2013, features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, set on a private 18-acre estate. It combines elegance with privacy, making it an exclusive retreat.

Another notable estate, priced at $40 million, spans 12,586 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Built in 1986 and designed by renowned architect John Portman, this modern home is located on Sea Island. It emphasizes natural lighting and offers a peaceful environment, featuring a guest cottage with four bedrooms.

For $25 million, a fully renovated estate on nearly nine acres in Atlanta offers luxury living with an impressive 13,004 square feet, six bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms. The highlights include a resort-style ambiance suitable for relaxation and entertainment.

A new home constructed in 2024 on Sea Island is listed for $16.9 million, offering spacious living across 10,570 square feet with five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Outdoor amenities include a pool and hot tub, providing stunning views of the surroundings.

Selling at $15.25 million, another Sea Island estate showcases the design of Robert A.M. Stern Architects. This new construction includes sweeping views of the Seaside Golf Course, set on over two acres.

At $14.95 million, a unique property combines modern farmhouse style with luxurious amenities. The six-bedroom home sits near Historic Downtown Alpharetta and is surrounded by nature and tranquility.

For $13.83 million, a Mediterranean-style estate built in 2015 features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. This home overlooks a tidal creek and offers a cozy atmosphere with natural light filling its open floor plan.

Known as “Inola,” a 38.6-acre estate in Blue Ridge is up for $13.75 million. Built in 1987, it is designed to resemble the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg, combining history and elegance.

A Neoclassical home, priced at $12.9 million, boasts nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Completed in 2000, it includes a tennis court and a vanishing edge pool, blending vintage elements with modern luxury.

Another estate in Georgia, listed at $11.9 million, offers 15,539 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. This property captures a unique blend of country elegance and city conveniences.