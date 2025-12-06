Georgia Faces Alabama in SEC Championship Without Key Center Drew Bobo

Atlanta, GA — The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

Former defensive lineman and college football analyst David Pollack discussed the matchup on his podcast ahead of the game. He highlighted the absence of Georgia center Drew Bobo, which he calls a major blow to the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Pollack believes Bobo, who is considered Georgia’s third-most important player on offense, significantly contributes to the team’s communication and effectiveness on the field.

“You know how awesome it is to have a guy that can make all the calls for you? It makes life super easy,” Pollack said.

Georgia’s performance against Alabama earlier this season, where they lost 24-21, drives the stakes even higher. The Bulldogs bounced back with eight consecutive wins since that defeat and aim to secure their second straight SEC title. However, Pollack warns that without Bobo, Georgia’s ability to establish their running game may falter.

<p“I think Georgia’s offense is going to really, really struggle without Drew Bobo,” Pollack stated, predicting a rematch victory for Alabama, “I mean, I think it’s going to be like 27 to 14.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart emphasized the importance of this game, saying, “You earned the opportunity to play in this game. This was not given, this was earned.” Alabama has won 10 of the last 11 meetings against Georgia, making this matchup critical for the Bulldogs to prove themselves as serious contenders for the College Football Playoff.

Despite their injuries, the Crimson Tide look to capitalize on their offensive momentum led by quarterback Ty Simpson, who has effectively directed the offense in recent games. Fans can expect a highly electric atmosphere as these two storied programs battle for conference supremacy.

The Alabama and Georgia showdown promises to be a thrilling rematch filled with significance for both teams as they vie for their positions in the upcoming playoff race.