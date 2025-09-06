Georgia Football Faces Austin Peay in Key Matchup This Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs will host the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 6, in a crucial Week 2 college football matchup. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, earlier than initially scheduled, due to predicted adverse weather.

Austin Peay, coming off a surprising 34-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State, is aiming to continue its strong start. That win marked a significant moment in the program’s history, as it was their first win over an FBS opponent in nearly four decades.

Quarterback Mike DiLiello led Austin Peay’s strong performance in their opener, throwing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. However, he exited late in the game due to an undisclosed injury. His status for the game against Georgia remains uncertain.

Georgia also started its season with a dominant performance, defeating Marshall 45-7. The Bulldogs amassed 488 yards on offense and limited Marshall to just a late fourth-quarter touchdown. As the defending SEC champions, Georgia is anticipated to be a formidable opponent this week.

The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network, and commentary will be provided by Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel, with Madison Fitzpatrick reporting from the sidelines. Fans can also stream the game through platforms like ESPN+, which requires a subscription, or the WatchESPN app.

Georgia comes into the game as a 48.5-point favorite, despite not covering the spread last week against Marshall. Head coach Kirby Smart expressed respect for Austin Peay, highlighting the improvements made in their program despite past injuries. Smart acknowledged the potential difficulty of this matchup, as Austin Peay’s defense is noted for its quickness and disruptiveness.

“It’s not as simple as just walking out there and saying you have better players,” Smart said. “These guys are disruptive in what they do. They play really hard.”

As both teams prepare for the matchup, anticipation is high for what promises to be an engaging contest at Sanford Stadium.