Georgia Football Prepares for Season Opener Against Marshall

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and players Cash Jones and Jordan Hall met with the media on Monday to discuss their upcoming season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 30, at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium and will be televised live on ESPN at 3:30 PM ET.

Smart emphasized the uniqueness of this match, noting that Marshall has 62 new players on its roster. He expressed excitement for the home opener and praised the atmosphere expected from fans, thanks to more favorable weather conditions than typical for August in Georgia.

“When I look at Marshall, I see a team with a lot of history and talented players,” Smart said. “Their head coach, Tony Gibson, is very passionate about the program, which reflects in how they play. Our guys are prepared for this challenge, and we must focus on our performance.”

Regarding Marshall’s overhauled roster, Smart indicated that preparation primarily focuses on his team’s execution, emphasizing tackling and ball security. He acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding each opponent’s lineup, especially with numerous transfers that Marshall has recently experienced.

“We always say the game is about us,” Smart added. “We need to play our best, regardless of the opponent’s makeup.”

Speaking on the player front, Smart highlighted Jordan Hall’s journey, illustrating his resilience following a tibia fracture from last season. Hall’s versatility and hard work have made him stand out as the season progresses.

As the team readies for the challenge, Smart remarked on the importance of practical preparation and first-game jitters. He stressed that early practices are essential for gauging position battles and building a winning mindset for the home fans.

“This season opener is what we prepare for,” Smart said. “Our focus is on winning, hitting our goals, and showcasing our dedication on the field this Saturday.”